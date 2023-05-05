110 million for the transition in Emilia-Romagna — Businesses

It is the project with the largest community of researchers structured and newly hired in Emilia-Romagna, thanks to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan: 750, to which another 250 will be added who will be hired progressively. It involves 23 participating bodies, of which six universities, four public bodies and public research bodies and 13 private ones.

Will ban 25 millions euros – of which the first tranche already after the summer – intended to finance companies for industrial research and technology transfer activities, and can count on funding from Pnrr Of 110 millions.

Is called Ecosister (Territorial Innovation Ecosystem of Emilia-Romagna), and will increasingly push Emilia-Romagna towards transition ecological of its economic and social system; not alone, because the project integrates with the initiatives that the Region has already activated and will activate in the coming years thanks to the operational programs on the structural funds, in a logic of complementarity and strategic coherence.

In Bologna, in the research area of ​​the Cnrthe first public presentation took place: an opportunity to bring together and compare the people involved in the many planned activities, which, as Pnrr must be completed by February 2026. Present, as well as the president of the Ecosister Foundation Maurizio hatthe regional councilor for economic development and green economy, work, training and international relations, Vincenzo necklaceand the Councilor for the School, University, Research and Digital Agenda, Paola Solomon.

An opportunity for comparison

“An important appointment to discuss with the whole community of Ecosisterto share and propose ideas, to converge studies, methods and tools on common objectives and ensure maximum effectiveness of the program, also to multiply its positive impact on the territory – said the councilors necklace e Solomon-. We are facing an extraordinary growth opportunity for our research system, which is already characterized by innovation and sustainability but which, in order to achieve full transition ecological it must be supported, not only from an economic point of view. This is also a unique opportunity to hire young talents and to bring together the entire Emilia-Romagna system of institutions, universities and research, intertwined with the High-tech network. We thank our universities for their ability to create a system and place us among the best European innovation experiences”.

“The opportunity offered by Ecosister and the Pnrr for research in the region is unique – declared the president Sobrero -. They say it in numbers: the almost 1.000 researchers involved are the first great result of an impressive team effort that involved all the regional research institutions, universities and organisations. The rapid times required by the Pnrr have stimulated us to a complex planning commitment which however is giving its first results, and already after the summer we will be able to launch the first tenders intended to encourage innovation in many key sectors towards sustainability”.

To maintain a leadership role in the international context and remain anchored to the vocations that characterize the Emilia-Romagna region, the project intends to support the ecological transition of the regional economic and social system through a process that transversally involves all sectors, technologies and skills combining digital transition and sustainability with work and people’s well-being and the defense of the environment, in line with the objectives of Pact for Work and the Climateand integrating with regional, national and European programming.

Research and technology transfer

The research and technology transfer activities that will be carried out within the project by the spokes – the lead partners who follow the various thematic strands – will be crucial for supporting the sustainable transition in many key production sectors for the regional system.

The envisaged actions touch on different and complementary areas, from new materials to clean energy, from digital manufacturing to sustainable mobility systems, from the circular economy to the use of high performance computing and big data for the ecological transition. Multiple applications in various production sectors: sustainable agri-food and ecological packaging, green energy production, energy saving and storage, waste reduction and reuse, zero impact construction, energy efficiency of buildings, mobility, transport and logistics, aerospace, tourism, but also health, diagnostics and therapy.

To guarantee the acquisition and accompany the concrete application of research results towards the production system, the project envisages a broad and widespread technology transfer program structured in 5 strands: technology transfer, acceleration, incubation, training, public engagement. In this program and throughout the project, the contribution of Art-ERthe consortium company of Emilia-Romagna created to promote the sustainable growth of the region through the development of innovation and knowledge, the attractiveness and internationalization of the territory.

