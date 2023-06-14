Home » 110 million people forcibly displaced in 2022 – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click
News

110 million people forcibly displaced in 2022 – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

by admin
110 million people forcibly displaced in 2022 – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has released a new report titled “Global Trends in Forced Displacement 2022”.

According to the report, the number of people forcibly displaced over the past year has increased by 19.1 million compared to 2021 statistics. 110 million people have therefore been forced to flee due to persecution, conflict, violence and human rights violations.

The report also reveals that the number of stateless or undetermined nationalities reached 4.4 million people worldwide at the end of 2022, an increase of 2% compared to the end of 2021.

The recent fighting in Sudan, the war in Ukraine or the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan are the main causes of these displacements.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, urges the various actors to end conflicts and remove obstacles so that refugees have viable options to return home voluntarily, in safety and with dignity.

Rachel Doubidji

See also  Gaby, the reconstructed bridge over the Niel stream opens to circulation

You may also like

Cases in military courts will be conducted according...

Hitmen murdered a man in Commune 3 of...

Chinese warship makes rare visit to Philippines

Fashion Week, the first time in Yerevan /...

60 percent of our income goes to interest...

The strategy with which Netflix plans to compete...

On José Tadeo Monagas avenue, they await pipe...

thousands of Pentecostals will gather in Valledupar for...

People from all walks of life in Honduras...

Scieri: court does not go to sentence, wants...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy