110 million people forcibly displaced in 2022 – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has released a new report titled “Global Trends in Forced Displacement 2022”.

According to the report, the number of people forcibly displaced over the past year has increased by 19.1 million compared to 2021 statistics. 110 million people have therefore been forced to flee due to persecution, conflict, violence and human rights violations.

The report also reveals that the number of stateless or undetermined nationalities reached 4.4 million people worldwide at the end of 2022, an increase of 2% compared to the end of 2021.

The recent fighting in Sudan, the war in Ukraine or the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan are the main causes of these displacements.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, urges the various actors to end conflicts and remove obstacles so that refugees have viable options to return home voluntarily, in safety and with dignity.

Rachel Doubidji