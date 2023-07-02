110 thousand vehicles departed from Bodrum in 2.5 days

In Bodrum, one of the most important tourism centers of the world, with the end of the Eid-al-Adha holiday, some of the domestic and foreign tourists went on their way back. While there is heavy vehicle traffic in the Bodrum-Milas direction, according to the data of the District Gendarmerie Command; 110 thousand vehicles left the district in the last 2.5 days. It was observed that the traffic was fluent throughout the district. Occupancy rate of hotels in the district […]

