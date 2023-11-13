11,000 dead, 41,000 houses destroyed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: UN Liaison Office

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says that more than 41,000 houses have been destroyed in recent Israeli attacks on Gaza, while another 200,000 houses have been affected.

Israel’s land, sea and air attacks on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, have caused chaos and destruction on a scale never seen before in the Palestinian territory.

A report published on the website of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs published an estimate of the damage caused by Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. According to the report, these figures were provided by the Gaza authorities.

(United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs)

More than 11 thousand deaths in Gaza

According to the report, the number of deaths in Gaza during the Israeli attacks has exceeded 11 thousand. While the number of injured in Gaza has reached 27 thousand 490.

3,27 women and 4,506 children are among those killed in Israeli attacks. 678 elderly people also lost their lives in these attacks.

According to the report, 2,700 people, including 1,500 children, are still missing or may be buried under the rubble.

Destruction of houses

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has cited data from the Palestinian Department of Public Works and Housing and said that more than 41,000 houses have been destroyed in Israeli attacks.

While more than 222,000 houses were damaged. Overall, at least 45 percent of residential units in Gaza were reportedly damaged or destroyed, according to the report.

(United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs)

Hospitals and schools

In a November 10 report, OCHA said 279 educational centers were reportedly damaged, accounting for more than 51 percent of the total institutions. None of the 625,000 students in Gaza have been able to access education.

The report notes that more than half of Gaza’s hospitals and nearly two-thirds of primary health care centers are unable to provide services.

53 ambulance vehicles were damaged. The Israeli army has ordered the evacuation of a total of 13 hospitals in Gaza City and northern Gaza.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Water and sanitation system

OCHA says that ‘water use has decreased by 90% since the start of Israeli attacks. Two of the three water pipelines coming from Israel are operational.

50% of the water flowing from the main pipeline between Rafah and the southern city of Khan Yunis on the Egyptian border is being wasted. 65% of the pumps used for drainage in Gaza are out of order.

Food security

OCHA said that there is wheat in Gaza that should be enough for 12 days, but the only operational flour mill in the area is unable to grind the wheat due to power outages. There is no stock left of cooking oil, pulses, sugar or rice.’

‘People are forced to stand in queues for an average of four to six hours to buy half the usual amount of food and drink.’

human aid

Before the Israeli attacks, an average of 500 trucks carrying food and other goods entered Gaza every day. Trucks of food and goods used to enter Gaza.

All imports were stopped after October 7, which resumed on October 21. From then until November 10, a total of 861 trucks carrying relief goods entered Gaza.

Economic effects

The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) said in a joint report on November 5 that since the beginning of the Israeli attacks, approximately 390,000 people have been displaced. Jobs are gone.

According to the report, the economic and social situation of Gaza was bad even before the Israeli attacks. The estimated poverty rate in 2020 had reached 61 percent.

United Nations agencies say that initial estimates predict an increase in poverty of 20 to 45 percent, depending on the duration of Israeli attacks.

These organizations have also predicted that Gaza will lose between four and 12 percent of its gross national product in 2023 due to Israeli attacks.

Share this: Facebook

X

