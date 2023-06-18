Press release

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

11,000 volunteer teachers in training from June 5 to 22 to ensure

a massive school remediation operation at the start of the school year

• High-impact remediation in Arabic, Mathematics and French from the start of the 2023/2024 school year for the benefit of 322,000 children.

• Teaching methods to create a caring environment for children, encouraging spontaneous discussions, rewarding their progress.

• External, independent, impact assessment system provided by a research team from an internationally renowned university.

Mr. Chakib BENMOUSSA, Minister of National Education, Preschool and Sports, went to the Polydisciplinary Faculty of Larache, to meet the teachers of public primary schools involved in the “Pioneer Schools” reform program which aims to improve students’ basic learning by adopting new effective teaching methods and approaches.

Nearly 11,000 teachers throughout the Kingdom have volunteered in particular to improve and transform their professional practices, thanks to a certifying training system focused on practice, and on teaching methods that have demonstrated their effectiveness. in class.

For 8 days during the month of June, i.e. nearly 50 hours of training, teachers are prepared to implement the TaRL approach (Teaching at the right level) through scenarios and simulations allowing them to acquire practical skills. In October, teachers will also be able to benefit from training in explicit teaching, a teaching method that will be deployed throughout the year in classes to guarantee student learning and avoid the accumulation of new gaps.

During this first intensive training in the TaRL approach, teachers are introduced to high-impact remediation activities in Arabic, mathematics and French in order to ensure, from the start of the 2023/2024 school year, four weeks of school remediation for all primary school students in pioneer schools, i.e. 322,000 children. Each child will thus benefit from more than 100 hours of school support focused on basic knowledge: reading, writing, counting. This operation will be gradually extended with the objective of bringing all the students up to speed and preparing them to acquire the program of the year as well as possible.

These teaching methods allow the teacher to create a caring environment for the children, encouraging spontaneous discussions, rewarding their progress and celebrating success. The learning thus promoted also puts collaboration at the heart of the interactions between teachers and students (renewed relationship, teacher at the height of students, formation in rounds, etc.), and children are encouraged to work together, to develop their sociability and s self-discipline. Many activities are based on learning through play, singing, manipulation, physical effort, promoting the acquisition of basic fundamentals by children.

Improvements in student learning will be measured and monitored on a regular basis through objective assessments, ensured by an internal control system involving teachers who will regularly carry out individual positioning tests for their students. This system will be accompanied and supported at school level by inspectors. Finally, an external, independent, impact assessment system will be provided by an independent research team from an internationally renowned university.