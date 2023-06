With cultural acts the 118th birthday of the department of Huila was celebrated. The event organized by the Government, had the participation of authorities, mayors and queens. In the photo, Camargo Commander of the Huila Police Department, Colonel Gustavo Adolfo, Commander of the Metropolitan Police Colonel Domingo Alfredo López, the Governor of Huila Luis Enrique Dussán López, Commander of the Ninth Brigade of the Army, Colonel Edwin Becerra and Celina Giraldo de Becerra.

The Governor of Huila Luis Enrique Dussán Lopéz, together with a group of candidates for the National Reign of Bambuco.

Sharol Nicole Gutiérrez, Daniela Castro Charry, the Mayor of Algeciras Libardo Pinto Lizcano and the National Queen of Bambuco Natalia Cañón Moreno.

Manuel Córdoba Mayor of Tello, Natalia Caviedes Mayor of Palermo, Edgar Muñoz Torres Mayor of Pitalito and Maribel Suarez social manager of Pitalito.

Monsignor Marco Antonio Merchán Bishop of Neiva, Gorky Muñoz Calderón Mayor of Neiva and Andrés Charry Mayor of Villavieja.