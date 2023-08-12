11th Beijing Dongsi Hutong Run Kicks Off: Promoting Fitness and Preserving Hutong Culture

The 11th Beijing Dongsi Hutong Run Kicks Off in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Hiking Series

On August 12, the 11th Beijing Dongsi Hutong Run, part of the 2023 Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei hiking series, commenced at the Dongsi Olympic Community Park in Dongcheng District. Close to 300 hiking enthusiasts from Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei took part in the event. The Beijing Municipal Social Sports Management Center, Tianjin Sports Competition and Social Sports Affairs Center, Hebei Provincial Sports Bureau Social Sports Center, Dongcheng District Sports Bureau, and Dongsi Street in Dongcheng District jointly sponsored the event.

Prior to the start of the competition, Fu Pangbo, the chief leader of the ninth set of radio gymnastics and the national rhythmic gymnastics champion, led the participating athletes in a warm-up session through radio gymnastics. Accompanied by rhythmic beats, the contestants experienced this classic fitness skill, triggering nostalgia for their youth. With the sound of the siren, the contestants set off from the Dongsi Olympic Community Park, located on the East Second Ring Road. They passed by several notable landmarks, such as the only Royal Warehouse in Beijing and the largest and best-preserved Royal Warehouse called Nanxin Warehouse. The route stretched from Dongsishitiao Street to the Chinese historical and cultural block “Dong Si San to Ba Tiao”, with the Dong Si Hutong Museum marking the finish line. The total length of the activity line amounted to 4 kilometers, encompassing cultural preservation units like Ye Shengtao’s former residence, Chongli residence, and Jingzheng residence. This allowed athletes to not only engage in national fitness activities but also appreciate the unique hutong culture of Beijing.

The Dongsi San to Batiao Hutong area, where the event took place, is among the first batch of 30 historical and cultural protection blocks in the country. Under its jurisdiction, Dongsi Street stands as the only “Double Olympic Community” in the world. Leveraging these attributes, the sports departments at the city and district levels have capitalized on the available resources, blending the 700-year-old history and culture with the Olympic spirit ingrained in the “Double Olympic Community”. This infusion of the Olympic spirit into cultural protection blocks serves to bolster grassroots social governance and contribute to the development of political, cultural, and international communication centers in the core area of the capital. Simultaneously, it accelerates the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei.

The 11th Beijing Dongsi Hutong Run sets the stage for an exciting series of hiking events in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. With participants from three different provinces, it exemplifies the spirit of unity and shared passion for outdoor activities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

