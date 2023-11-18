11th China Science and Technology Policy Forum: Improving the New National System for High-Level Scientific and Technological Self-Reliance

11th China Science and Technology Policy Forum Held in Beijing

On November 17, the 11th China Science and Technology Policy Forum was successfully held in Beijing, with the aim of improving the overall effectiveness of the national innovation system and strengthening scientific and technological strategic consultation. The forum, with the theme of “improving the new national system and achieving high-level scientific and technological self-reliance”, brought together scientists, entrepreneurs, and policy experts to study and explain the promotion and improvement of the new national system.

Academician Deng Xiuxin, Vice Chairman of the China Association for Science and Technology, emphasized the importance of serving scientific decision-making around improving the new national system. He also highlighted the need to firmly grasp the organizational positioning of the Association for Science and Technology to find the right perspective for scientific and technological strategic consultation.

During the forum, experts and scholars focused on topics such as the implementation of the new national system innovation, the transformation and innovation practice of scientific research institutes, understanding the new national system of scientific and technological innovation, and policy thoughts on system capacity building.

The forum also featured special reports and exchanges on topics related to deeply promoting the integrated development of education, science and technology, and talents.

The China Science and Technology Policy Forum, founded in 2012, is an open high-end academic exchange platform for policymakers and the general public. It aims to focus on major science and technology policy issues, adhere to a problem-oriented approach to brainstorming, and strengthen science and technology strategy consultation to serve national scientific decision-making.

The event was hosted by the Decision-making Advisory Committee of the Standing Committee of the China Association for Science and Technology, supported by the Strategic Development Department of the China Association for Science and Technology, and organized by the Innovation Strategy Research Institute of the China Association for Science and Technology. It is held once a year.

Share this: Facebook

X

