12 African cities are vying for the title of the continent’s most culturally dynamic city – Capsud.net

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 28, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Johannesburg is Africa’s most culturally vibrant city, according to the Creative Vibration Index for Africa (CVIA), which ranks the how 12 African cities support and promote arts, culture and creative industries.

The index provides a comprehensive overview of the environment for artists and creative entrepreneurs in Johannesburg, Kinshasa, Dakar, Nairobi, Tunis, Marrakech, Luanda, Accra, Cairo, Lagos, Harare and Dar-Es-Salaam.

Cities were ranked based on availability of and access to cultural venues and amenities, cultural policies that support the arts, and cities’ ability to promote culture. Johannesburg is the highest ranked city for creating the most conducive environment for creativity, followed by Cairo and Lagos. On the other hand, Marrakech, Tunis and Kinshasa are the least favorable cities.

The CVIA aims to stimulate the growth of the sector by highlighting the panorama of support for the arts, culture and creative industries, as well as the capacity of the sectors to create jobs, to ensure the cohesion of their community and to promote the development. youth engagement.

The Index provides much-needed data to investors, funders, creative entrepreneurs and other sector stakeholders by offering valuable insights into the shortcomings of the creative and cultural sector. In this regard, the index serves as a decision-making tool for stakeholders in the creative and cultural industries. Future index updates will include additional cities and track changes to cities already mapped.

CVIA is funded by narrative change organization Africa No Filter and the British Council. The Arab Fund for Arts and Culture and the World Culture Cities Forum are part of the project’s advisory committee providing technical input.

Moky Makura, Executive Director of Africa No Filtersaid : “Availability and access to arts, culture and creativity are increasingly the hallmark of a thriving city and a developed economy. For us at Africa No Filter, it is also a barometer of the support and framework provided to African storytellers to enable them to share their stories, expand their audiences and develop their viability as artists. We wanted to understand how culturally vibrant the African creative sector is, to find out if African stories are being heard. This index will shed light on the state of the creative landscape in Africa and help us advocate for more support for storytellers on the continent. We started with just 12 cities, but our goal is to do this in all major cities on the continent”.

Sandra Chege, Head of Arts Kenyasaid : “We are delighted to collaborate with Africa No Filter and CcHUB’s Creative Economy Practice to develop this important index. We look forward to participating in the conversations and reflections generated by this project on how cultural actors can strengthen the cultural infrastructure of cities in Africa to create a more supportive environment for creative and cultural practitioners. »

Ojoma Ochai, Associate Director of Creative Economy Practice at CcHUBsaid : “The ranking of cities is not the main added value. What is more important is the use of benchmarking measures to showcase good practice, inspire dialogue and stimulate support for the sector. »

For more information on CVIA, please visit www.creativevibrancyindex.africa

Inquiries: [email protected]

About Africa No Filter

Africa No Filter is a grantmaking organization working to change stereotypical and harmful narratives about Africa through research, grantmaking, community building and advocacy. Our ultimate goal is to build a network of actors of narrative change who are committed to representing Africa beyond stereotypes. The donor group is funded by the Ford Foundation, Bloomberg, Mellon Foundation, Luminate, Open Society Foundations, Comic Relief, Hilton Foundation, and Hewlett Foundation.

To learn more about Africa No Filter, visit our website: www.africanofilter.org.

About the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture

The Arab Fund for Arts and Culture is a pan-Arab funding body that supports artists and cultural initiatives in the Arab world. Its goal is to support the growth of a vibrant and inclusive cultural landscape in the region.





About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities. It works in over 100 countries to build trust and create opportunity between citizens of the UK and those of other countries.

About Creative Economy Practice at CcHUB

The Creative Economy Practice at CcHUB offers research, ecosystem development, investment readiness, investor education, advocacy and capacity development projects that enhance opportunities for creative expression, creation of jobs and wealth in the African creative economy.

About the World Forum of Cities for Culture

The World Forum of Cities of Culture is a platform for cities to exchange good practices and ideas for the development and promotion of culture. It aims to provide a space where cities can connect and collaborate on cultural initiatives and initiatives related to creativity and the arts.

