12 bills passed in 4 months, the National Assembly closes the first ordinary session of the year on a positive note

The National Assembly closed this June 30, 2023 the first ordinary session of the year by observing the provisions of article 55 of the constitution of the Fourth Republic. Important activities were carried out during the work in committee, in plenary among others.

This first session of the year, which began on March 7, enabled Parliament, according to Yawa Tsègan, President of the National Assembly, to adopt 12 bills “of capital importance”. The last voted on Friday is “the bill authorizing Togo’s accession to the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) created on December 7, 1999 in Cape Town, South Africa” ​​in the presence of the Minister of Economy digital and digital transformation, Cina Lawson. A membership that opens the way for the country to acquire the status of full member, to exercise its right to vote and to influence the decisions taken within the Union; to apply for positions within the ATU; to ensure compliance with rules such as those relating to the broadcasting of radio programs from other countries on Togolese territory.

Furthermore, following this vote, Parliament held the budget orientation debate on the basis of the 2024-2026 multi-year budget and economic programming document (DPBEP); this within the deadlines prescribed by the organic law relating to the finance law.

Budget revenue for the year 2023, we are informed, would amount to 1,187.2 billion, an increase of 12.9% compared to 2022. They are projected at 1,223.9 billion in 2024; 1,298 billion in 2025 and 1,429.3 billion in 2026. As a percentage of GDP, they would represent an average of 19.8 over the period and would increase by an average of 8.1 over the period.

Budget revenue for the year 2024 would amount to 1,497.1 billion against 1,554.7 billion in 2023. They are projected at 1,496.6 billion in 2025 and 1,639 billion in 2026 and represent an average of 23. 3% of GDP over the period.

It should be noted that the cash charges are made up of the amortization of the internal and external debts. They would represent on average 7.5% of GDP over the period. “These charges would experience a gradual increase over the period and would increase from 416.2 billion to 515 billion and 567 billion respectively in 2024, 2025 and 2026, i.e. an average increase of 16.9% over the projection period”, informs you. -we.

Indeed, according to the presidency of the National Assembly, as a representative body of the people, Parliament is the competent institution to ensure that the budgetary projections operate a better synthesis between the needs of the Nation and the resources mobilized. . “In this sense, our discussions have allowed us to agree on the credibility of the assumptions made despite the uncertainties that characterize the global economic context. By welcoming this budgetary discipline, the National Assembly encourages the government to do everything possible to ensure that the benefits in terms of growth and job creation are tangible and obvious”, recommended Yawa Tsègan.

The 12 bills passed

Bill authorizing the extension of the state of security emergency; Law authorizing Togo’s accession to the Agreement on the Privileges and Immunities of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, adopted on May 23, 1997 Law authorizing Togo’s accession to the International Convention for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas , adopted on May 14, 1966 in Rio de Janeiro The bill authorizing Togo to the agreement on the creation of the world institute for green growth; The bill authorizing the ratification of the treaty establishing the African Medicines Agency; The bill authorizing the ratification of the convention on the status of the Mono River and the creation of the Mono basin authority; The bill authorizing the ratification of the statutes of the African mining development center; The draft law authorizing the ratification of the Constitutive Charter of the Educational Cooperation Organization (OCE) The draft law ratifying the law relating to electronic transactions; The bill relating to approved management centres; The draft law authorizing the ratification of the cooperation agreement between the governments of the member states of WAMU and the Governor of the French Republic; The bill authorizing Togo’s accession to the African Telecommunications Union.

Atha Assan

