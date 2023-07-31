12 candidates for Mayor of Cali registered, see who they are

Of the long list of 36 candidates for the Mayor’s Office of Cali, 12 finally registered formally with the Registrar’s Office.

Registration for the candidates for the territorial elections on October 29 closed this weekend, three months before the voting.

Below, in alphabetical order by last name, we present the official candidates for Mayor of Cali:

Armando Aristizabal

Public Accountant specializing in Administrative Law. He was Secretary of Territorial Development and Citizen Participation of Cali.

National Salvation.

Alejandro Eder

Specialist in international security policies and conflict resolution. She studied International Relations and Philosophy. He was director of the Colombian Agency for Reintegration.

Endorsement: Let’s Revive Cali citizen movement, New Liberalism, Radical Change, Renaissance Colombia and Conservative Party.

heriberto escobar

Business administrator, with specializations in Management of Territorial Entities, Health Administration and Administrative Law. He was a House Representative for Valle del Cauca.

Endorsement: citizen movement Gente en Movimiento.

Javier Garcés

Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel. Aeronautical administrator, professor, has a master’s degree in military sciences, specialist in security and national defense.

Endorsement: Colombian Ecologist Party.

Edilson Orphan

Graduate in education, professional in Social Communication and Journalism, specialist in psychosocial care and Orthodox priest.

Endorsement: Citizen Force Party.

Deninson Mendoza

Specialist in Territorial Government and Public Management, master’s degree in Constitutional Law, candidate for a doctorate in administration. He was manager of Telemedellín, advisor to the Cali Council, director of Business Development at iNNpulsa Colombia and secretary of Economic Development for the Valley.

Endorsement: Independent

Wilfredo Pardo

Entrepreneur and civil engineer.

Endorsement: Anti-corruption helmet.

robert ortiz

Businessman, former representative to the Chamber, former senator of the Republic. Current councilor of Cali. He is studying political science.

Endorsement: Citizen movement Firm for Cali and Liberal Party.



Diana Rojas

Lawyer, Master in Urban Planning. She was a Cali councilor and private secretary of the Cali Mayor’s Office.

Endorsement: Citizen movement Caleñísima

Danis Renteria

Retired military. Lawyer. Magister in Human Rights and Culture of Peace; PhD in Education. He was a councilor, Secretary of Peace in Cali.

Endorsement: Colombia Humana.

Wilson Ruiz

Lawyer, Doctor of Law and specialist in Administrative Law. Former magistrate and former president of the Superior Council of the Judiciary. Former Minister of Justice

Endorsement: Citizen movement SOS CALI

Miyerlandi Torres

Bacteriologist, epidemiologist and doctor in Public Health. She was Cali’s health secretary.

Manager of the Health Network of the ESE Center.

Endorsement: Citizen movement A rebirth for Cali

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

