12 dead leaves stampede in the Cuscatlán Stadium – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Twelve people died and several were injured this Saturday, May 20, in a stampede of fans at the Cuscatlán Stadium, San Salvador, the event occurred when the Major League Soccer match between Alianza and FAS was taking place..

This tragedy also left more than 500 people assisted and nearly 100 hospitalized, authorities reported.

The PNC, the Armed Forces, lifeguards and first response teams provided care to the injured fans who were taken to nearby hospitals, some in critical condition.

The PNC authorities detailed that the stampede began in the Sol sector, a town that was saturated by Alianza supporters who came to support their team. For this reason, the emergency doors had to be opened after several people began to suffocate and faint.

The President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, spoke out before the tragedy and said.

“The PNC and the FGR will carry out an exhaustive investigation of the events that occurred at the Cuscatlán Stadium. Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, ticket office, league, federation, etc. Whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished,” he noted.

For his part, the Minister of Health, Francisco Alabi, assured that the hospital network is providing medical care to all patients and expressed his solidarity with the bereaved families for such an unfortunate event.