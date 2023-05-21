12 fans died in tragedy at Estadio Cuscatlán

At least 12 people died and more than 500 injured, after the tragic incident recorded tonight during the sports match between Alianza and FAS.

According to preliminary information, Alianza fans tried to enter the Sol General sector, breaking down a gate during the stampede. Subsequently, several people fainted due to lack of oxygen, and twelve people were reported dead.

The many injured after the tragedy that occurred at the Cuscatlán Stadium have been transferred to the San Rafael Hospital and other care centers.

The authorities will investigate the teams, managers, stadium, ticket office, league, federation, so that the unfortunate event that occurred at the Colossus of Monserrat does not go unpunished.