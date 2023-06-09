Home » 12 healthcare stocks on the go, after-market 08/06/2023 By Benzinga Italia
12 healthcare stocks on the go, after-market 08/06/2023 By Benzinga Italia

12 healthcare stocks on the go, after-market 08/06/2023 By Benzinga Italia

© Reuters. 12 healthcare stocks on the go, after-market as of 06/08/2023

Benzinga – Shares on the rise

  • The title feel (:SIEN) was up 77.71% to $3.11 during Thursday’s after-market session.
  • The actions of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) rose 42.36% to $2.05.
  • The title Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:AMPE) noted a 32.54% increase to $0.36.
  • The title Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) was up 19.58% to $1.16.
  • The title Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EIGR) rose 11.75% to $1.11.
  • The title PAVmed (NASDAQ: PAVM) was up 7.77% to $0.48.

Stocks down

  • The title Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) fell 25.54% to $2.10 during Thursday’s after-market session.
  • The title INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) fell 11.05% to $0.18.
  • The title HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ: HTGM) fell 10.35% to $0.78.
  • The actions of Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) fell 8.36% to $0.56.
  • The actions of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) fell 6.28% to $0.34.
  • The actions of Babylon Holdings (NYSE:BBLN) fell 5.66% to $0.60.

