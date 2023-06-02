12 technology business incubators in Henan upgraded to “national level” – Xinhuanet Henan Channel

On May 31, the reporter learned from the Provincial Department of Science and Technology that the Ministry of Science and Technology recently announced the list of national-level technology business incubators in 2022. All 12 technology business incubators including the Creative Island Incubator recommended by our province passed the review and were promoted to national-level technology business incubators. , the number of new additions ranks fourth in the country. So far, the total number of state-level technology business incubators in our province has reached 71.

It is understood that in recent years, our province has further promoted mass innovation and entrepreneurship, accelerated the cultivation of new economic drivers, and strived to overcome a series of difficulties such as the weak industrial development foundation, weak market foundation, and the decline in the occupancy rate and activity of enterprises under the influence of the new crown epidemic. Resource integration, continuously broadening the financing channels of incubated enterprises, improving the success rate of project incubation, and opening up a road of differentiated and professional development of mass entrepreneurship and innovation carriers with Henan characteristics. Up to now, the province has built a total of 466 incubation carriers at or above the provincial level, including 153 national-level incubation carriers. Incubation carrier covers an area of ​​5.54 million square meters, with 24,400 enterprises and teams under incubation, providing nearly 248,600 jobs, 63,900 effective intellectual property rights, and holding 10,068 various innovation and entrepreneurship activities, forming a scale effect and achieving achieved remarkable results.

In the next step, the Provincial Department of Science and Technology will integrate the promotion of carrier construction into the strategy of innovation-driven, science and education to revitalize the province, and talents to strengthen the province, combined with the full coverage of R&D activities of industrial enterprises above the designated size, ten thousand people helping ten thousand enterprises, and the standardization of “smart island” work, continue Improve the incubation chain of “Mass Innovation Space-Incubator-Accelerator-Smart Island”, promote the “investment + incubation” model, encourage the construction of professional incubation carriers relying on large scientific research institutions and key enterprises, further open up demand and scenarios, and continuously explore new incubation formats. Create a better environment for innovation and entrepreneurship. (Reporter Yin Jiangyong)