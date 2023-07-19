Home » 12-Year-Old Girl Charged After Allegedly Throwing Acid at 11-Year-Old at Detroit Playground
News

12-Year-Old Girl Charged After Allegedly Throwing Acid at 11-Year-Old at Detroit Playground

by admin
12-Year-Old Girl Charged After Allegedly Throwing Acid at 11-Year-Old at Detroit Playground

12-Year-Old Girl Charged After Acid Attack on 11-Year-Old at Detroit Playground

(CNN) – In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old girl in Detroit has been charged after allegedly throwing acid at another 11-year-old girl at a playground. The victim, Deaira Summers, suffered second-degree burns to her back, legs, and arms during the July 9 attack, according to her mother, Dominique Summers.

The incident occurred while Deaira was playing with her siblings and cousins at the playground when she became caught in the middle of an altercation between the 12-year-old girl and one of Deaira’s family members. Dominique Summers expressed her shock and outrage, stating, “I feel like it was the meanest thing you could do to a kid and especially since she was an innocent bystander.”

Deaira, who voiced her desire for everyone involved to be held accountable, said, “I hope she gets what she deserves, and everyone gets what they deserve.” The 12-year-old girl is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon for a hearing on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and criminal assault, as announced by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

The attack has had a profound impact on Deaira and her family, with Summers noting significant changes in their daily routines. “It takes her maybe two hours to get dressed, which used to be 20 minutes,” Summers revealed. “It takes about two hours to give him his medicine. I have to give him the medication 30 minutes before he takes a bath.”

During a preliminary hearing, bail for the 12-year-old girl was set at $10,000, according to the prosecutor’s office. Wayne County Attorney Kym Worthy commented on the disturbing incident, stating, “This is an extremely troubling set of allegations. Making horrible decisions in an instant can have lifelong effects on others. There is no excuse for this.”

See also  Water returns to the monument in piazzale XXVI Luglio, the "Forra" designed by the architect Valle who made Udine discuss for 11 years

This incident shines a light on the importance of fostering empathy and compassion among young individuals, as well as the urgent need for strict consequences to deter such harmful acts. As the legal proceedings unfold, the community awaits justice for Deaira Summers and a reminder that such cruel behavior should never be tolerated.

You may also like

Increase in bread in Adana – Current News

Construction of First Ultra-Deep Subway Station in Southwest...

Inflationary Shadows | The New Century

Biggest risks for investors: Recession: False alarm or...

Camera footage of the baffled thieves did not...

Mystery Surrounds Presence of US License Plate on...

Quibdó: new protest in the northern area of...

NoSpamProxy with intelligent service 32Guards receives VBSpam+ Award...

Henri Koudossou on loan again!

La Popa Battalion seeks young people for military...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy