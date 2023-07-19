12-Year-Old Girl Charged After Allegedly Throwing Acid at 11-Year-Old at Detroit Playground

12-Year-Old Girl Charged After Acid Attack on 11-Year-Old at Detroit Playground

(CNN) – In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old girl in Detroit has been charged after allegedly throwing acid at another 11-year-old girl at a playground. The victim, Deaira Summers, suffered second-degree burns to her back, legs, and arms during the July 9 attack, according to her mother, Dominique Summers.

The incident occurred while Deaira was playing with her siblings and cousins at the playground when she became caught in the middle of an altercation between the 12-year-old girl and one of Deaira’s family members. Dominique Summers expressed her shock and outrage, stating, “I feel like it was the meanest thing you could do to a kid and especially since she was an innocent bystander.”

Deaira, who voiced her desire for everyone involved to be held accountable, said, “I hope she gets what she deserves, and everyone gets what they deserve.” The 12-year-old girl is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon for a hearing on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and criminal assault, as announced by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

The attack has had a profound impact on Deaira and her family, with Summers noting significant changes in their daily routines. “It takes her maybe two hours to get dressed, which used to be 20 minutes,” Summers revealed. “It takes about two hours to give him his medicine. I have to give him the medication 30 minutes before he takes a bath.”

During a preliminary hearing, bail for the 12-year-old girl was set at $10,000, according to the prosecutor’s office. Wayne County Attorney Kym Worthy commented on the disturbing incident, stating, “This is an extremely troubling set of allegations. Making horrible decisions in an instant can have lifelong effects on others. There is no excuse for this.”

This incident shines a light on the importance of fostering empathy and compassion among young individuals, as well as the urgent need for strict consequences to deter such harmful acts. As the legal proceedings unfold, the community awaits justice for Deaira Summers and a reminder that such cruel behavior should never be tolerated.

