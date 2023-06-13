$120 billion for Valledupar entrepreneurs?

Through his social networks, the pre-candidate for Mayor of Valledupar Christian José Moreno, explained how, if he wins the elections, he would invest in microentrepreneurs and entrepreneurs $30 billion a year.

“We will use up to 20% of the current income from free destination, ICLD, which is $142 billion this year and we will manage $15 billion per year in the National Government”, he wrote on his Twitter account.

He also explained that there will be an increase of $10.500 million in the ICLDs due to the agreement presented to the municipal council. “These revenues will go up to $152.5 billion this year. In addition, there is over $25 billion in general purpose SGP, and some of this can be appropriated for employment. In other words, more resources!”.

In the same way, he promised to carry out the national management before the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Innpulsa, Bancoldex and the Emprender Fund of SENA: “We will look for more than $10 billion that was appropriated for this sector when we created the entrepreneurship law; We will also make investments for innovation and technology”.

But he also announced that he will seek international cooperation resources through agreements with the Chamber of Commerce, Investment Funds and other sources of financing to support micro-entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs who they need to get out of the ‘pagadiario’ that does not let them progress and have financial sustainability.

“Public purchases will be promoted as required by the municipality in all sectors with suppliers premises in closed calls for Vallenato companies as permitted by law. We will generate local public-private alliances to support our merchants, businessmen and peasants in social investment such as the PAE, the elderly and early childhood”.