Broadcast: Dorf Stadt Kreis – strong stories from the north | 04/13/2023 | 06:00 a.m. | by Mirja Freye and Konrad Buchwald

32 Min

| Available until 04/12/2025

“Shaping a sustainable future together in the northern part of the German-Polish border area.” That is the overarching goal of the EU funding program Interreg VI A. 116.4 million euros are available until 2027 to get a little closer to this goal. The Euroregion Pomerania has benefited from European funding since 1994. What has been implemented since then?