Excellent response from the public for the festival which ended on Saturday. According to Sandro Fantoni “this was the most successful year”

TREVISO. The Edera Film Festival (of which the Tribuna is a media partner) closed with an audience success, bringing feature films, documentaries and short films made by directors under 35 to the Edera cinema in Treviso for the fourth year.

Satisfied were the artistic directors Gloria Aura Bortolini, Sandro Fantoni and Giuseppe Borrone, who met 1,200 spectators in the four days of the event, which ended Saturday evening, a significant presence considering the holiday period. The works that had the most audience were “Provided it is out of this world” by Alberto Girotto from Treviso, who won the Epson award for best new director, and “Voices.

Between memories and pandemic ”by Elena Della Giustina from Conegliano, shot with Anna Trevisiol from Friuli.

The first brought an experimental film on the poet Ernesto Ragazzoni, while the directors composed a moving human mosaic with the testimonies of guests and operators of the home for the elderly “Casa Amica” in Fregona during the second lockdown in Christmas 2020. The winning film for the technical jury was instead “Santa Lucia” by Neapolitan Marco Chippetta, produced by Angelo Curti, a well-known film talent scout who discovered Paolo Sorrentino and who told the audience of the festival how he convinced Toni Servillo to pursue a career on the big screen. A well-deserved special mention went to the noir by Feltrino Francesco Sossai, “Other Cannibals”, about a mysterious plot in the shadow of the Dolomites.

“This was the most successful year – says Sandro Fantoni – both for quality and for participation, the future goal will be to find a distributor for our films and get them off the ground in the film market”. Among the other Venetian winners there is the best short for the popular jury, “Uruguay”, by the Venetian Andrea Simonella, and “Il monte interiore” by the Paduan Michele Sammarco, which won the Benetton Foundation prize.