1,200 scholarships to study for free at Mariano Moreno in Bogotá, Medellín and Cali

It is important to highlight that since the release of Learning For Life In Colombian territory, more than 13,000 young people have benefited thanks to the modalities offered by the program: virtual throughout the country and face-to-face in Bogotá, Medellín and Cali.

To highlight the impact of the program in figures, the company reported at the end of its fiscal year, in June 2023, a total of 1.804 people benefited. Another fact to highlight is that 52% of the students were women. In addition to the above, through this initiative Diageo has certified young people from the migrant population, ethnic communities and people from the LGBTIQ+ community.

With this program, Diageo is transforming the lives of those who choose to overcome barriers and enrollIn addition, it also promotes the employability of at least 80% of its participants through alliances with different industry players.

In this new edition of the program Special emphasis will be placed on the search for and achievement of more job opportunities for the participants.as well as in the implementation of strategies that connect those who have already been trained with future graduates.

“All this has been possible thanks to the Instituto Superior Mariano Morenoour great ally in the development and execution of this program, they are the ones who train our young people in person in cities like Bogota, Cali and Medellin. Virtually we have the support of another great ally, Lumni”, added Beatriz Mejia.

Who can participate in Learning for Life?

Young people between 18 and 40 years old. Belong to strata 1, 2 or 3. Have basic literacy and math skills. Comply with the attendance and qualification required to receive the certificate. Have internet access for virtual classes (attendance will also be taken). Have your documentation in order, whether national or foreign. Availability to attend face-to-face classes that will be held in each city (Bogotá, Cali or Medellín).

What will they find in Learning For Life?

Bar and cocktail module. Customer service module, table and bar service, and food pairing. Module costs, marketing and work mentality. Module gender, personal and work well-being, labor conflicts and sexual and psycho-emotional harassment. Module cognitive and physical disabilities, cultures and diversity.

What is the duration of Learning For Life?

The program lasts for 33 hours that are divided into 11 classesThis means that, in two weeks, those who have complied with the established guidelines will be able to be certified.

If you are interested in boosting your profile and learning more about the training program Learning for Life Diageo, you can register by filling out the complete form. Remember that places are limited.

