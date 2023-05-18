123 tons of fertilizer for producers – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

123 tonnes of fertilizer are made available to producers for the 2023-2024 agricultural campaign.

To facilitate access to this agricultural input, 215 points of sale have been set up throughout the national territory.

This strategy aims to improve yields according to the general manager of the Center for Supply and Management of Agricultural Inputs.

In addition to fertilizers, mechanization is encouraged, producers will be able to equip themselves by benefiting from loans at attractive rates.

Rachel Doubidji