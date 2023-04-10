Home News 12306 Response to large-scale delays of the Beijing-Shanghai high-speed rail: emergency repairs are in progress, and users can refund or change tickets without handling fees|High-speed rail|Passenger|Railway Department_Sina Technology_Sina.com
IT House News on April 10th, earlier today, many netizens reported that the Beijing-Shanghai high-speed rail was delayed on a large scale. The railway 12306 customer service said that according to feedback, the reason for the delay of the above-mentioned trains is that the line equipment is faulty, and it is currently undergoing emergency repairs.

IT Home has noticed that the incident has affected the operation of multiple railway lines, and the station has issued a notice about it.

Zhengzhou East High-speed Railway Station stated that the G1702, G1169, G72, G3222, G1952, G82, G542, G1594 and other trains passing Zhengzhou East Station were running late. Passengers are requested to pay attention to station broadcasts and announcements in time, and do not stay away from the waiting hall, so as not to delay the journey. The railway department expresses its sincere apology for the inconvenience caused by the delay of the train.

In addition, Luoyang Railway Station stated that as of 14:40 on April 10, trains G660, G1714, G1702, G2096, and G388 passing through Zhengxi High-speed Railway Luoyang Longmen Station were running late. Passengers are requested to pay attention to station broadcasts and announcements in time, and do not stay away from the waiting hall, so as not to delay the journey. The railway department expresses its sincere apology for the inconvenience caused to passengers by the delay of the train.

Wuhan Railway Station of Wuhan Railway stated that trains such as G82, G542, G2056, G894, and G512 are running late. Passengers and friends are advised to pay attention to station and train announcements or call the 12306 customer service hotline for inquiries, and arrange travel properly. The railway department expresses its sincere apology for the inconvenience caused to passengers by the delay of the train.

See also  21-year-old Congolese convicted of false documents

Shangqiu Railway Station also announced that as of 15:10 on April 10, the G1169, G316, G1312, G1478, and G3135 trains passing through the Xulan High-speed Railway were running late. Passengers are requested to pay attention to station announcements and announcements, and do not stay away from the waiting hall. Passengers who need to change tickets or refund tickets should go to the ticket window. The railway department apologizes for the inconvenience caused by the delay of the train.


