13.98 million cases of beautiful three-bedroom houses on the south line of bronzing board

Looking at the rising housing prices of the Bannan Line MRT, the first station[Dingpu Station]has attracted much attention. This station is adjacent to the Dingpu High-tech Park. There are more than 300 companies, led by Hon Hai Headquarters. A cluster of factories, combined with Zhonggong, Cathay Life Insurance, South China Financial Holdings, Shengren Knitting, Kao Printing, Gadeng Precision, etc., invested more than 10 billion in energy to build a new generation of Dingpu Silicon Valley Science and Technology City, which will attract tens of thousands of technological elites Employment and emigration, copying the successful experience of Nanruan Internal Medicine, has become a win-win BRIC indicator for MRT and technology parks.

With the trend of declining birthrates in society, expecting children to become dragons and daughters to become phoenixes, in order to let their children win at the starting point, getting into a star school is also the first condition for the new generation of parents to buy a house. As a result, the housing prices in star school districts remain high. In recent years, New Taipei City “Tuchengguo” The rise of “Zhong” has become the star school with the highest admission rate in Beiyi Women’s Construction High School. The index case of Dingpu Station “Yaocheng Yipin” belongs to the star school district of “Tucheng Junior High School” with a high enrollment rate in New Taipei City. The elite location plus the school district Advantages, the residential property is highly resistant to falling and value preservation, and you can enjoy the vast park green space and Danuankeng hiking trails when you go out. You can walk to MRT Dingpu Station in about 3 minutes, and shuttle to Banqiao, CNR, Ximen, Dongqu, Xinyi and other commercial settlements in seconds. It only takes about 5 minutes by car to connect National Highway No. 3 and Taiwan Highway 65 Expressway, and easily reach the airport, Neihu Science and Technology Park, and Nangang Software Park, realizing efficient daily commuting.

Yaocheng Yipin 3-bedroom is spacious and has strong storage capacity, reflecting its value with exquisite quality.Picture/provided by the operator

MRT Bannan Line is the first east-west economic artery in Greater Taipei. It not only connects the major industrial settlements in Shuangbei, but also connects the elite major stations such as Taipei Main Station, Zhongxiao Fuxing, Banqiao, and Tucheng. Yipin” is located in the high-tech elite settlement of Dingpu. It adopts an international alignment architectural design and a single-story 5-parallel double elevator. Equipment, TOTO top bathroom, German Taige wood flooring and BWT water purification system and other German and Japanese craft home furnishing, one touch one-button lighting control system, taking into account both indoor lighting and floor effects, the bright hall and bright room are extraordinarily comfortable for living, 2 bedrooms without aisle virtual floor , 3 rooms are spacious and have strong storage capacity, combined with 15-year structural body, 2-year indoor equipment, and 5-year waterproof warranty, the quality is assured. “Yaocheng Yipin” has a total of 53 households, which is more simple and high-quality than a large number of single-storey multi-family communities with hundreds of households or multiple households. Now it is launching “super-valued and beautiful 3-bedroom total price from 13.98 million” side lighting, bathroom Open windows and choose the best high-quality environment for children, seize the critical opportunity to start, and the starting point of the Bannan Line will win in the future. Reception Hall: No. 26, Section 4, Zhongyang Road, Tucheng District, New Taipei City, Concierge line: 02-22680111.

