In the rumba area of ​​the Venecia neighborhood and the Isla del Sol neighborhood, in the town of Tunjuelito, the night command, one of the schemes of the security component of the capital, carried out control and prevention operations in bars, motels, billiards and establishments where paid sexual services are offered, in order to avoid the instrumentalization of minors and reduce crimes in the sector.

As a result of these actions, the activity of 13 nightclubs was suspended for not meeting the legal requirements to operate, a firearm and adulterated liquor were seized, and about 15 abandoned cars and motorcycles were immobilized.

Bars were also closed for non-compliance with current regulations, which also had connections with payday newspapers that could invigorate crimes in the area.

“We are intensifying these operations with our Night Command. For this weekend, the mayoress mayoress gave us the instruction to prioritize the party area of ​​Venice, the Isla del Sol neighborhood and other sectors of the town of Tunjuelito and here we are. With the servers of the District and the security organizations that operate in Bogotá, we are guaranteeing order, security and coexistence at night and taking care of the citizens,” said the Secretary of Security, Óscar Gómez Heredia.

The Secretary of Security, the Secretary of Government, the Metropolitan Police of Bogotá, the Army, Cundinamarca Revenues and the local Tunjuelito Mayor’s Office participated in the event.

The Night Command is one of the seven specialized commands that were implemented to strengthen security in the city. In the first two months of this year, this Command intervened in the towns of Bosa, Kennedy, Ciudad Bolívar, Chapinero, Teusaquillo and Los Mártires, where 1,231 people were captured in flagrante delicto, seized 302,328 grams of narcotics and recovered 157 cell phones, 38 bicycles, 14 cars and 12 motorcycles.

Likewise, 1,258 sharp weapons, 97 reduced lethality weapons were seized and 25 suspensions of economic activity were made to commercial establishments. with RSF

Related