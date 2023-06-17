“13 fighters and 7 Chinese warships around the island”

Taipei, June 17 (beraking latest news ) – Taiwan’s Defense Ministry denounces the presence of 13 Chinese aircraft and seven military ships around the island. “The presence of 13 aircraft and seven naval units of the People’s Liberation Army has been detected – he reports via Tw…

Taipei, June 17 (beraking latest news) – Taiwan’s Defense Ministry denounces the presence of 13 Chinese aircraft and seven military ships around the island. “The presence of 13 aircraft and seven naval units of the People’s Liberation Army has been detected – he reports via Twitter – The Taiwanese Armed Forces have monitored the situation”. Taipei, “in response to these activities” by the Asian giant, has sent its aircraft and naval units for surveillance activities and activated land-based missile systems. According to the Defense Ministry, a JH-7 fighter-bomber entered the northeastern sector of the island’s air defense identification zone (Adiz).

The news comes while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to arrive in Beijing for talks scheduled between tomorrow and Monday. Beijing considers the island, de facto independent and which counts on the support of the US, as an “inalienable part” of its territory and wants “reunification”. The escalation of tensions began with a visit to the island in August last year by the then speaker of the US House Nancy Pelosi.