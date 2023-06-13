Home » 13 injured reported after armed attack at street party in New York
News

13 injured reported after armed attack at street party in New York

by admin

Impacts: 1

At least 13 people were injured by violence early Sunday at a street party in Syracuse, New York state, United States.

This was reported by authorities such as Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski of the Syracuse police. The official told the press that at least four people were shot and another five were apparently stabbed.

The other victims appeared to have been accidentally struck by vehicles fleeing “a large concentration of hundreds of people” on the west side of Syracuse, police said.

All of the injured, three males and 10 females between the ages of 17 and 25, are expected to survive, the official said. The victims were located on the street or later in hospitals, Malinowski said.

See also  Future-proof and reliable: the fiber optic offers from Stadtwerke Velbert

You may also like

Roma takes N’Dicka, the player in flight for...

Prosecutor’s Office will file charges against Óscar Iván...

Yasunidos announce activation in campaign – breaking latest...

In car with irregular migrants, 4 passeurs arrested...

Odebrecht: ex-minister of transport, Cecilia Álvarez, will be...

Yango affirms its commitment to African growth at...

The General Office of the Central Committee of...

New landing of migrants in Roccella, arrived in...

Hitmen murdered a worker in the downtown area...

Bimbo died of cancer, at trial managers of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy