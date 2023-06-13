13 injured reported after armed attack at street party in New York

Impacts: 1

At least 13 people were injured by violence early Sunday at a street party in Syracuse, New York state, United States.

This was reported by authorities such as Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski of the Syracuse police. The official told the press that at least four people were shot and another five were apparently stabbed.

The other victims appeared to have been accidentally struck by vehicles fleeing “a large concentration of hundreds of people” on the west side of Syracuse, police said.

All of the injured, three males and 10 females between the ages of 17 and 25, are expected to survive, the official said. The victims were located on the street or later in hospitals, Malinowski said.