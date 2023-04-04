Excellent performance for students Paolucci in the mathematical field. Out of 27 finalist students in the test held in Lanciano who were selected to compete in the national final of the International Championships of Mathematical games in Milan at the headquarters of the prestigious Bocconi university, ben 13 are the pupils of the lower secondary school “R. Paolucci”. A result that confirms how this competition has now become a flagship of the school, demonstrating that even a discipline considered by the most “difficult and heavy” can instead offer moments of play and satisfaction among our kids.

They ranked: Riccardo Di Bartolomeo, Aurora De Gregorio, Lorenzo Di Pierro, Andrea Marletta, Alice Scopa, Gabriel Visan, Lorenzo Smerilli, Andrea Panicciari, Chiara Giuliani, Mario Antonio Landolfi, Isabel Scalzo, Martina Sisti and Giorgia Saulino.

The manager, prof Euphrasia Fonzo and the project teachers congratulate the finalists and wish them all the best of luck in view of the imminent challenge that will take place Saturday 13 May 2023 in the classrooms of Bocconi University for category C1. It will be a great opportunity to challenge each other “with shots” of the game but also to meet and have fun.