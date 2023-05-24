13 wild animals were released in Huila

In a protected area in the municipality of Campoalegre, 13 specimens of eight different species of wildlife were released, which were in the recovery process at the Hogar de Paso de Neiva.

Among the animals released were a Borugo (Cuniculus paca), two Opossums (Didelphis marsupialis), a Coquito (Phimosus infuscatus), a Chicken Hawk (Rupornis magnirostris), four Currucutú Owls (Megascops choliba), a Striped Owl (Asio clamator ), two Case Turtles (Kinosternon leucostomum) and an Iguana.

According to wildlife professionals, the specimens had been staying for a few weeks at the Hogar de Paso de Fauna Silvestre in Neiva, where they underwent the due process of recovery and rehabilitation, after being rescued on public roads and city homes.

“After an arduous evaluation and treatment, applied to a borugo that had been run over near the tollbooth via Bogotá, which suffered a serious injury to his skull, as well as two specimens of opossum that had been rescued in a house to prevent any kind of negative response from citizens, we were able to reintroduce these species to their environment and provide them with a better quality of life”, highlighted Camilo Charry, a veterinarian.

The release occurred in a protected area in northern Huila, where these animals are distributed and the area is favorable for them to fulfill their biological role. “It was important to return these animals to the wild because there they will continue to play their role in the ecosystems. We call on the public so that drivers use caution on the roads and avoid running over wildlife. Likewise, we invite you to report to the authorities any type of illegal possession of wildlife in homes and commercial establishments, “said the veterinarian.