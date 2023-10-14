13-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Murders Mother in Cold-Blooded Act in Hialeah Apartment

13-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Murders Mother in Hialeah Apartment

HIALEAH, FL – A quiet neighborhood in Hialeah was left in shock after a 13-year-old boy allegedly murdered his mother in their apartment. The chilling incident occurred late on Thursday night at 211 79 Place Oeste (West), according to Hialeah Police.

Authorities were alerted to the horrific crime when the teen called police himself to confess. Officers quickly responded to the address and discovered the lifeless body of the woman in her bedroom. Next to her was a crib containing a 7-day-old baby, who fortunately remained unharmed throughout the tragedy.

Neighbors in the community are devastated by the incident. Dalila, a close neighbor of the murdered mother, expressed her disbelief, stating, “That is very horrible, I know the world is ending, look how I get when you told me that like that.”

Hialeah police spokesperson, Eddie Rodríguez, provided details of the shocking scene, describing how the 13-year-old had cold-bloodedly taken his mother’s life while she slept. The victim was identified by neighbors and friends as Irina Garcia, aged 39.

Investigators have since revealed that the young boy had been an outstanding student with no history of behavioral or mental health issues. Both classmates and friends corroborated the image of a quiet and intelligent boy who had a girlfriend. Keyla García, a friend of the accused boy, shared her surprise, saying, “He was a very silent child, he never talked to anyone. I talked to him, he was intelligent, he had a girlfriend. I don’t know what happened.”

At the time of the incident, the family was alone in the house as the child’s stepfather, who works as a truck driver, was out of state. He has been contacted and is returning to Florida to cooperate with investigators.

The victim, Irina Garcia, worked as a manicurist at a salon in Hialeah and was known as a good and hardworking mother. Her tragic death has left the community in disbelief.

The newborn baby, who miraculously escaped unharmed, is now being cared for by her maternal grandmother. Meanwhile, the investigation into the motive and circumstances surrounding the crime continues. The next court hearing for the 13-year-old boy is scheduled for November 2.

This horrifying act of domestic violence has sent shockwaves through the close-knit community in Hialeah, leaving residents grappling with the unimaginable loss of one of their own.

