13-year-old teenagers set apartments on fire in El Paso

Two 13-year-old Minors Arrested on Suspicion of Arson in South El Paso

Two minors, both 13 years old, have been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with a fire at Rubén Salazar’s vacant apartments in south El Paso. The fire, which occurred in October, resulted in the complete destruction of one building, with two others suffering damage to the roofs.

The El Paso Fire Department initially responded to the fire as a Condition 4 structure fire on October 1. An investigation by Arson Investigators from the El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office found that the fire was not accidental, but rather the result of the intentional actions of the two teenagers.

The suspects, whose names were not released because they are minors, are now in the hands of the El Paso County Juvenile Probation Department. They face arson charges in connection with the fire.

The Ruben Salazar apartment complex has remained empty for several years and is currently being renovated by the city’s public housing authority, known as Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises (HOME). The intended investment in the renovation is $93,000.

Construction workers in the area have reported that the site is frequently used by vagrants, leading authorities to believe that the fire was intentional. “Many sleep here and others come to take drugs,” said one of the bricklayers who preferred to remain anonymous.

In light of the increase in fires in the area, Firefighters spokesperson Enrique Dueñas Aguilar emphasized the importance of promoting a culture of accident prevention. “We always repeat to the community the importance of staying safe and that whenever you see a fire, go to a safe place and call 911,” he said.

Dueñas Aguilar also stressed the importance of ensuring that disused buildings are in compliance with local regulations and that access to such structures is limited. He further advised people working in such areas to follow safety recommendations and have their equipment ready to avoid sparks that could ignite something or cause accidents resulting in injuries.

