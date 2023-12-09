Home » 132 KLM return flights canceled at Schiphol due to bad weather
132 KLM return flights canceled at Schiphol due to bad weather

On Thursday, 132 KLM return flights were canceled due to heavy fog at Schiphol airport. The cancellations do not affect our airport in Brussels, Brussels Airport said.

“Due to the dense fog and low temperatures, flights to and from Schiphol may be delayed or canceled today, Thursday December 7. Even if the fog clears, this may still have consequences for your flight for the rest of the day,” Schiphol airport warned on Thursday.

Due to the fog and cold weather, aircraft have to be cleared of ice, which takes time and can therefore cause delays. On the other hand, there is also limited track capacity on Thursday due to the weather, resulting in delays and cancellations. KLM therefore had to cancel 66 return flights, which amounts to 132 outward and return flights.

Brussels Airport has announced that despite the disruption at Schiphol, there are no delays or cancellations for flights that have to depart from our airport.

