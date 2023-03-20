Home News 132 people lost their lives! Mystery still unsolved
News

132 people lost their lives! Mystery still unsolved

by admin
132 people lost their lives! Mystery still unsolved

The Chinese Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC) said in a statement that the investigation into the accident is ongoing, and the aircraft wreckage and control systems are still being investigated. “A RARE SITUATION” In the statement, it was stated that the investigation team is continuing their analysis, “Due to the rare occurrence of the accident and the complexity of the incident, the investigation is still ongoing.” statement was included. NO INFORMATION WAS GIVEN In the statement, what probabilities regarding the cause of the accident were mentioned in the investigation? […]

See also  Under the extreme epidemic prevention, Jiuzhaigou welcomes 211 guests during the holidays and only 1 in eleven | Sichuan Province | Travel |

You may also like

New massacre in Barranquilla left 5 dead

New central hospital to be built in Pinneberg...

Disastrous accident on the lake road in Bursa...

A long shadow?

About secret and obvious beneficiaries of the “small...

This will be able to deactivate the climatic...

Earthquake aid in Turkey – how Mannheim gets...

D1 Lonato / J21: a draw sanctions the...

Teachers are requested in Jurubirá, Nuquí

Yes, they want (again): The Wulffs have remarried...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy