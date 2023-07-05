137 firearms seized in Honduran prison raids

Tegucigalpa. After the military police (PMOP) took control of Honduras prisons, armed forces carried out searches in the prisons of Támara, Ilama in Santa Bárbara, Morocelí in El Paraíso and Siria in El Porvenir.

“The prisons were overrun with weapons and explosive devices, but we must not think that we have found them all, we will continue until we clean these prisons,” said PMOP commander Fernando Muñoz.

In addition to 137 firearms, the emergency services also discovered thousands of rounds of ammunition, many stabbing weapons, explosive devices, other improvised weapons, as well as means of communication and drugs. Muñoz went on to state that the PMOP will not tolerate prison staff returning guns to detention facilities. Such cases should be severely punished.

According to Muñoz, the armed forces are now installed in all 25 Honduran prisons and the previous directors and deputy directors have been replaced by military commanders.

On June 25, Xiomara Castro’s government decided to militarize prison control. This was preceded by gang fights within the Támara women’s prison, which claimed the lives of at least 46 inmates (america21 reported). According to official figures, 23 women were killed by firearms and stabbing weapons, and 23 other women burned to death in their cells.

