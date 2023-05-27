13th edition of the reunion tournament: effective start of hostilities

It is in a festive atmosphere that the tone of the 13th edition of the Dodzi Kokoroko trophy reunion tournament organized by the equipment supplier Sergio Sport was given this Saturday morning at the large Kpalimé stadium. After the opening ceremony which saw eight former glories of Togolese football being honoured, the inaugural match opposed the Atakpamé Veterans’ Home to Yessan FC of Agoè-Nyivé. On arrival it was the Agoè-Nyivé team who won 2 goals to 1.

It is with a parade of the 9 clubs involved in the competition that the opening ceremony of the 13th edition of the Dodzi Kokoroko trophy reunion tournament began this Saturday morning at the large Kpalimé stadium. Then it is to a succession of speeches in particular of the mayor of Kloto 1, Winny Dogbatsé, of the secretary general of the FTF Hervé Agbodan, of the promoter Serge Tété Bénissan and of the godfather Dodzi Kokoroko that the public attended. So in his speech, Serge Tété Bénissan expressed the wish to see the former glories be included in the budget of the Ministry of Sports. Reserved to celebrate the old glories, this 13th edition honored 8 old glories who made the rain and the good weather of Togolese football. They are Daku Kerebi Chérubin, Amouzou Têtê Antonio, Ayivor Quashie, Napo Seni Cheka, Abdoulaye Yacoubou, Hunkali Dosseh, Kodjovi Mawuena and Djossé Massaoudou. After the protocol ceremony, the kick-off of the 13th edition was given by the sponsor Dodzi Kokoroko. At the end of the inaugural match, Yessan fc d’Agoè-Nyivé won 2 goals to 1 in front of the home of the veterans of Atakpamé.

Started this Saturday, the competition will end this Sunday, May 28 with the final and the evening of the awards.