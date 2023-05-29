Home » 13th edition of the reunion tournament: Nachtigal FC winner of the play-play trophy, here are the different individual distinctions
The 13th edition of the Professor Dodzi Kokoroko trophy reunion tournament closed its doors on the night of this Sunday with the famous “Night of Awards”. Several individual prizes were awarded.

This evening of awards began with a delivery of equipment (shirts and balls) to all nine clubs that took part in this 13th edition. Then it’s around the artist Dieudonné Willa and the ambiance artist Manu coraman to stir up the crowd with their performances. The evening ended with individual awards. So with 3 goals scored, Sovon Kossi of Yessan fc leaves with the prize for the best scorer in the competition. Breathtaking during the tournament with his quality of speed and his intelligence in the game, Kossi Koffi of Nachtigal FC was voted best player of the competition. The best competition attack is to go to Nachtigal FC with 7 goals scored. With zero goals scored, Liberty Gaillards club is the worst attack. Having shown defensive solidity with zero goals conceded, Wisdom d’Avédji is ranked as the best defense. The fair play team trophy is to go Nachtigal FC.

For this 13th edition, a total of 27 goals were scored in 20 games played.

