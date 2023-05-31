13th edition of the reunion tournament: Professor Dodzi Kokoroko, “the results are very positive”

The 13th edition of the Professor Dodzi Kokoroko trophy reunion tournament has been history since last Sunday. At the end of the event reserved for the celebration of the former glories of Togolese football, the godfather Professor Dodzi Kokoroko spoke.

On May 27 and 28, like all previous editions, the equipment manufacturer Sergio Sport once again honored the old glories of Togolese football in Kpalimé through the 13th edition of the reunion tournament. At the end of this competition, the sponsor Professor Dodzi Kokoroko draws up a satisfactory balance sheet “It’s a very positive result. This tournament has passed under the seal of the history of time, of memory and above all of generations. Indeed, we have had to celebrate those among the best of us who never wanted to be celebrated. We publicly recognized those who never wanted to be known. It is to highlight the best of our football. I think the audience was there. This is an opportunity to thank all the partners in this case the President of the Republic His Excellency Faure Gnassingbé, the President of the FTF, Sergio Sport and all the people of Kpalimé who have been able to show that together we are strong and together we will go far “, declared the president of the university of Lomé. He goes on to say ” Our football is not on point today so let’s take these opportunities beyond the show to reflect on the prospects that are decisive for the future. “, he concluded.

Need we remind you that the trophy put into play was lifted by Yessan fc in front of Nachtigal fc 5 shots against 4 after zero goals everywhere in regulation time.