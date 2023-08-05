Home » 14 days without Cristhian David Solano Aponte – breaking latest news
News

14 days without Cristhian David Solano Aponte – breaking latest news

by admin
14 days without Cristhian David Solano Aponte – breaking latest news

Peaceful march to demand that the search for Cristhian Solano continue.

Since last Friday, July 21 of this year, police officer Cristhian David Solano Aponte, 36, was reported missing in the city of Loja. According to relatives, he was last seen in the vicinity of the city’s Bus Terminal.

march

With balloons and white dresses, on the afternoon of this August 3, relatives, friends and acquaintances of Christian Solano held a peaceful march with the aim of demanding that the competent authorities continue with the search for the police server.

The march began in the Plaza de San Sebastián and toured the main streets of the city until it reached the outskirts of the Government of Loja —to request the representative of the executive for effective results. (YO)

Given

Cristhian David Solano Aponte provided his services in Cuenca; However, on the day of the disappearance he was in his off-duty days, so he was wearing a green T-shirt, dark jeans, and white sneakers.

In the case of having accurate information, contact 1800 335486.

I like this:

I like Loading…

See also  Warning strikes in the public sector in MV today: daycare centers affected | > - News

You may also like

Panama Urges Help from Colombia as Migrant Crisis...

Gasoline in the country rises another $600 as...

503 Service Unavailable: Website Error Disrupts Access to...

Apparently a drone attack near the Crimean Bridge...

The transformative power of food production in Mauritius

Bahía Solano: they release a whale that had...

The Federal Agency for Civic Education is threatened...

Kaixian Spring Orange Basketball Team Triumphs in First...

National legislative: Towards the in-depth examination of all...

In the Drummond conservation area, 140 species of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy