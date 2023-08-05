14 days without Cristhian David Solano Aponte – breaking latest news

Peaceful march to demand that the search for Cristhian Solano continue.

Since last Friday, July 21 of this year, police officer Cristhian David Solano Aponte, 36, was reported missing in the city of Loja. According to relatives, he was last seen in the vicinity of the city’s Bus Terminal.

march

With balloons and white dresses, on the afternoon of this August 3, relatives, friends and acquaintances of Christian Solano held a peaceful march with the aim of demanding that the competent authorities continue with the search for the police server.

The march began in the Plaza de San Sebastián and toured the main streets of the city until it reached the outskirts of the Government of Loja —to request the representative of the executive for effective results. (YO)

Given

Cristhian David Solano Aponte provided his services in Cuenca; However, on the day of the disappearance he was in his off-duty days, so he was wearing a green T-shirt, dark jeans, and white sneakers.

In the case of having accurate information, contact 1800 335486.

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

