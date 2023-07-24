14 houses and 3 barns turned to ashes in the forest fire in Manisa – Current News

Saruhanli connected to the district Hatiplar District A forest fire broke out at around 13.30 in the forest area of ​​the district. In addition to 9 planes, 19 helicopters, 15 of which have day vision and 4 with night vision, 56 water tanks, 13 water supply vehicles, 5 construction machines, 450 General Directorate of Forestry personnel; 15 Manisa Metropolitan Municipality Fire Department team, 13 water tankers are intervening. In addition, 3 firefighters from İzmir and 10 from İzmir and Manisa. TOMA, AFAD teams and 4 ambulances support the fire extinguishing efforts.

The fire, with the effect of the wind from the Hatiplar Mahallesi location, headed towards the Sarısıgirlı Mahallesi. While the citizens living in the neighborhood were evacuated by the gendarmerie teams, the flames spread to the houses. Citizens trapped in the fire were directed to safe areas by the gendarmerie. In addition, 3 neighborhoods adjacent to the neighborhood were evacuated as a precaution.

Governor Karadeniz: “14 houses were destroyed”

After the intense struggle of the teams Sarisigirli District The flames in the area were brought under control. Manisa Governor Yasar Karadenizwent to the neighborhood and made investigations. Governor Karadeniz, who made a statement here, said, “Our Sarısığırlı Neighborhood was the region most affected by the fire. 14 houses in this neighborhood were affected by the fire. 3 roofs were damaged in the fire. We did not lose any lives. There is no loss of any animal existence either. Only a tied dog perished due to the fire. There is no danger in our other neighborhoods, but the evacuation process continues as a precaution. Yellow pine neighborhood Work continues to take the part under control. The other side is under control. If the other side is taken under control, the cooling operation will begin. We will reach the result in a few hours,” he said.

Response to the fire continues at night

On the other hand, with the intervention of night vision helicopters, the fire continues to be intervened both from the air and from the ground at night.

