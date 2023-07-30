Home » 14 percent more bicycle thefts than in the previous year – bicycle city Münster leads
14 percent more bicycle thefts than in the previous year – bicycle city Münster leads

Heidelberg. The number of bicycle thefts in Germany rose again in 2022. 265,562 bikes were stolen across Germany last year, 14 percent more than in the previous year. As is well known, opportunity makes thieves: Among the districts and urban districts, most bicycles are stolen in the bicycle city of Münster. The theft of bicycles is included in household contents insurance – for an extra charge also outside the home. As calculations by the comparison portal Verivox show, some consumers pay less than 20 euros a year for out-of-home protection.

Bike thefts are approaching pre-pandemic levels

Increased mobility after the end of the Corona restrictions has made work easier for bicycle thieves: 265,562 bicycles were stolen in Germany in 2022, 14 percent more than in the previous year. This emerges from the current police crime statistics published by the Federal Criminal Police Office. The General Association of the German Insurance Industry (GDV) reports record payments for stolen bicycles. With around 140 million euros, the insurance companies made more than ever before. Despite this peak and the recent increase in thefts, the total number of stolen bikes is still just below pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, 277,874 bikes were stolen. In the 1990s, the number even exceeded 500,000 at times.

Theft stronghold Münster

In 2022, thieves most often struck in the north and east. Münster was at the top of the counties and urban districts with 1,324 bicycle thefts per 100,000 inhabitants. Magdeburg, Cottbus and Speyer follow in the next places. The capital Berlin had 783 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and came in 15th place.

The two safest districts in the statistics of the Federal Criminal Police Office are in Bavaria. 18 bicycles per 100,000 inhabitants were stolen in the district of Freyung-Grafenau, in the district of Regen it was 22 bicycles per 100,000 inhabitants. This is followed by the district of Südwestpfalz (Rhineland-Palatinate).

Insure a 2,000 euro bike for 16 to 53 euros per year

Once stolen, bikes and perpetrators are rarely found. Nationwide, not even every tenth case is cleared up. Home contents insurance at least protects cyclists from financial damage. “The theft of bikes in a locked basement or bicycle room is always insured,” explains Wolfgang Schütz, Managing Director of Verivox Versicherungsvergleich GmbH. “In addition, a theft outside the home can also be included in the household contents insurance.”

This can be done for less than 20 euros a year. Verivox evaluated the prices in 26 major German cities. On average, the contract is 27 euros more expensive if bicycles worth 2,000 euros are also to be insured. The highest surcharges are in Cologne and Hamburg at 53 euros per year, the lowest at 16 euros in Münster, Nuremberg and Stuttgart.

“Even in cities with a high rate of theft, cyclists can find cheap rates for bike protection,” says Wolfgang Schütz. “In recent years, insurance costs have become increasingly independent of the rate of theft at the place of residence.”

Tip: Only insure without a night-time clause

Cyclists should also extend the out-of-home protection to the night hours. “This addition is missing in some low-performance tariffs,” says Wolfgang Schütz. We are talking about the night time clause. Some insurers exclude coverage between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. if the bike is plugged in outside and no longer in use.

methodology

The contents insurance was calculated for an 80 square meter apartment. The three cheapest tariffs were included in the evaluation for two scenarios: once, no bicycle theft outside the home should be insured, once up to the amount of 2,000 euros.

