14-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Shooting Death of 12-Year-Old in St. Paul, Minnesota

14-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Shooting Death of 12-Year-Old Boy in St. Paul

St. Paul, Minnesota – In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy in St. Paul, Minnesota. The St. Paul police announced the arrest on Sunday and disclosed that the suspect is currently being held in a juvenile detention center on charges of manslaughter. However, the police have chosen not to release the identity of the teenager at this time.

According to the information provided by the St. Paul police, the victim was rushed to a local hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. The grieving family has identified the victim as Markee Jones, as reported by KSTP-TV.

Larisha Martez Hill, the aunt of the deceased, shared with KSTP-TV that her nephew, Jones, was shot during a birthday celebration. She revealed that around 14 children were present at the sleepover and were engaged in playing with a gun when the tragic incident unfolded. Hill expressed her anguish over the incident and urged gun owners to ensure they securely lock up their firearms to avoid such heartbreaking incidents. She emphasized that children’s curiosity should never lead to such devastating consequences.

“This should never have happened. I hope this brings a lot of attention to people who have firearms to make sure they keep their gun locked up. Kids are curious, and now I have to bury a nephew because of someone else’s mistake,” Hill stated with a heavy heart.

The arrest of the 14-year-old suspect serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible gun ownership and the need to prevent children from accessing firearms. As the investigation continues, the community mourns the loss of a young life and hopes that lessons will be learned from this tragic incident to ensure the safety of children in the future.

Please note that the related information mentioned in the article is unrelated to the incident discussed in the news article.

