Home » 14-year-old dies hit by pirated car in the Verona area – News
News

14-year-old dies hit by pirated car in the Verona area – News

by admin
14-year-old dies hit by pirated car in the Verona area – News

A 14-year-old boy died after being hit by a pirated car, which fled after causing the accident. The crash took place just before midnight yesterday, in San Vito di Negrar, in Valpolicella, in the Verona area. From the first information, the young man was walking on the road when he was hit by the car, then walked away without anyone helping him. Transported in very serious conditions to Verona to the Borgo Trento hospital, the 14-year-old died a few hours later. The investigations are entrusted to the Traffic Police.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  How relations between prosecutors and journalists change - Giulia Merlo

You may also like

Government seeks to revive “La Morenaza de los...

Torrential Rain and Flooding Ravages Beijing, Hebei, and...

From Kandinsky to Picasso, the Avant-gardes of the...

Quito seeks private investors for a portfolio of...

X Removes Glowing Logo from San Francisco Headquarters...

Mediterranean University – Articles

Fifth Typhoon Causes Devastation in Fujian Province and...

THE CAÇULO OF THE ZACARIAS « News cde

Valledupar celebrates Breastfeeding Week

Visibilia Viva – The Daily Fact

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy