14-year-old dies hit by pirated car in the Verona area – News

A 14-year-old boy died after being hit by a pirated car, which fled after causing the accident. The crash took place just before midnight yesterday, in San Vito di Negrar, in Valpolicella, in the Verona area. From the first information, the young man was walking on the road when he was hit by the car, then walked away without anyone helping him. Transported in very serious conditions to Verona to the Borgo Trento hospital, the 14-year-old died a few hours later. The investigations are entrusted to the Traffic Police.

