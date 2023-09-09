A 14-year-old was found dead on a school campus in Lohr am Main on Friday. Police arrested a teenage suspect on suspicion of homicide. He should be brought before the magistrate in Würzburg on Saturday, said a spokesman for the Würzburg police headquarters. The background is still completely unclear.

A 14-year-old came to the police station in Lohr on Friday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. and reported that he had learned that an acquaintance of his had been killed. A police patrol then found the lifeless teenager with external injuries in a small green area next to the school. Attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful and an emergency doctor pronounced her dead.

Forensics still at work

The police now know of three people who were there, said the police spokesman. He could not confirm that the victim and perpetrator were students at the school center. Both came from the Main-Spessart district.

Next to the school center with a high school, middle school, sports field and basketball court is a small green area with a park bench, trees and bushes, and there is a McDonald’s nearby. There are still school holidays in Bavaria, but the green area is a popular meeting place for young people, said the police spokesman.

The teenager’s body was still lying next to a bush late in the evening and the forensic team was still at work. The suspect was arrested around 6 p.m. and was still at the Lohr police station that evening. The police spokesman could not say whether he provided any information about the crime.

