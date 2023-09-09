14-year-old found dead on school grounds in Bavaria

A teenager was found dead on the grounds of a school center in Lohr am Main in Lower Franconia in the German state of Bavaria on Friday afternoon. A police spokesman announced this in the evening. A teenage suspect was arrested. He was to be brought before an investigating judge on Saturday to examine whether he could be taken into custody. The police assumed it was a homicide that evening. The victim is 14 years old.

A police spokesman said this on Friday evening. Another young person reported to a police station in the afternoon and reported that an acquaintance of his had killed another person. Police officers then drove to the school center and found the seriously injured man there.

An emergency service was only able to determine his death. It was initially unclear whether the victim was still alive when the police arrived. The suspect was arrested by the police at around 6 p.m. The spokesman initially did not provide any specific information about his age.

Lohr am Main lies between Würzburg and Aschaffenburg and has around 15,000 inhabitants.

Children who are suspected of killing other children – these are cases that leave Germany speechless. It was only announced on Tuesday that an eleven-year-old boy was said to be responsible for the violent death of a ten-year-old girl in a children’s home in Wunsiedel, Upper Franconia, also in the German state of Bavaria.

In March, two girls aged 12 and 13 confessed to stabbing 12-year-old Luisa in Freudenberg in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Both are not yet of criminal responsibility, so there will be no legal proceedings in this case.

