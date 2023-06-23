14-year-old murderer captured by Cali authorities

The murderers in Santiago de Cali, unfortunately, are no longer only adults.

This has to do with the capture of a 14-year-old boy accused of attacking three other minors in mid-May of this year.

The captured minor who goes by the alias “Marihuanita” was captured in an operation coordinated by the Judicial Police for Children and Adolescents and the CTI.

“On May 11, a hitman act occurred in the Mojica I neighborhood, in Commune 15 of the city of Cali. Two minors were killed and another was seriously injured. The two individuals who committed this assassination act were riding a motorcycle,” explained Colonel William Quintero, commander in charge of the Cali Metropolitan Police.

“According to the material evidence collected, the apprehended adolescent was the one who fired a firearm indiscriminately against three adolescents in the Mojica I neighborhood of the 15 commune of Cali, at which time he was riding a motorcycle, together with another individual, apparently by the so-called invisible borders, and the sale of hallucinogenic substances”, he added.

This crime involving minors occurred due to the control of illegal income in commune 15 of the capital of Valle.

In this sector of the “Sucursal del Cielo” there have been multiple confrontations between minors in recent weeks.

The teenager was made available to the Prosecutor’s Office for the crimes of homicide and illegal possession of firearms. Due to the foregoing, a guarantee control judge issued an arrest warrant and sent him back to a juvenile detention center.

The captured minor was held in a detention center for minors; that is to say, he already had judicial notes.

In addition, because he received death threats, he was under the protection of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF).

He committed crimes with a criminal gang from the sector known as ‘La Antena’, which has a presence in the west of Santiago de Cali.

What happened?

In the Mojica neighborhood, commune 15 of Cali, two adolescents aged 16 and 17 were executed on a soccer field.

According to the authorities, alias “Marihuanita” who was mobilizing on a motorcycle fired repeatedly at his victims.

A third minor who was injured was referred to an intensive care unit.

“They are residents of Villa Luz and apparently, some facts were presented for a matter of micro-trafficking, of territorial lines with some young people from the Antenna,” explained the Metropolitan Police of Cali at the time.

A reward of 50 million pesos was offered by the Cali Mayor’s Office to find the whereabouts of the hitmen.

The Cali authorities intensified their force footing in commune 15 and in the midst of operations they seized several firearms and led to the capture of alias Marihuanita.

Data:

– Of the 376 murders that Cali accumulated up to the month of May, 55 were perpetrated in the

commune 15, being one of the main sources of violence in the city.

– The Police indicated that the Mojica neighborhood is one of those with the most violent acts and so far this year they have captured 206 minors.

