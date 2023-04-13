Home News 14-year-old robbery on school bus, arrested by the Carabinieri – Veneto
by admin
In Treviso, he had had a signed jacket delivered with a knife

(ANSA) – TREVISO, APRIL 13 – A 20-year-old young man was arrested by the Carabinieri, coordinated by the Treviso Public Prosecutor’s Office, because he was believed to be the author of a robbery committed against a 14-year-old boy on board a public bus , in broad daylight.

The episode dates back to about twenty days ago on a bus that carries out the school public transport service in the provincial area.

The victim, a commuter student, had to hand over his designer jacket to the attacker at knifepoint. The robbery had taken place in full view of several other passengers.

Further details will be provided by the military to the press in the morning. (HANDLE).

