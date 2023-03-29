The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) managed to demonstrate before the Sentencing Court of the city of Sonsonate, the guilt of José Luis Saldaña Gómez, in the crime of Rape, and for this reason he was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

The prosecutor in the case maintained that the events occurred on August 23, 2022, in the municipality of Tepecoyo, department of La Libertad, when the 38-year-old defendant established a dating relationship with the minor under 12 years of age, whom through deception He seduced her and took her to a house under construction, where he worked as a bricklayer, where he committed the crime.

The fact was denounced by the victim’s parent and indicated the place where the defendant had fled trying to evade justice, this is how his location and arrest was achieved so that he would answer for the harm he had caused.

The resolution of the Sentencing Court also establishes the payment of 400 dollars as civil liability.