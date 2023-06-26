141 children have died of malnutrition in Colombia this year

“It is a shame that as a State we continue to register deaths of girls and boys due to malnutrition without achieving a strategy that puts an end to this painful situation, which shows indolence, indifference and neglect of the national, departmental and municipal governments,” rexclaimed the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo Assis.

Between January 1 and June 17 of this year, the National Institute of Health reported a total of 141 deaths from malnutrition and associated causes in children under 5 years of age in the country. “La Guajira is the department with the most cases, 39; followed by Chocó, with 17, and Cesar, with 10″, indicated Carlos Camargo Assis.

Given this scenario, the humanitarian organization called on the competent entities: “The National Family Welfare System, the Intersectoral Commission for Early Childhood and the Intersectoral Commission for Food Security and Nutrition must develop real and effective actions. In La Guajira, for example, from time to time entities appear with “warm water cloths” and after a few weeks everything remains the same. It can’t keep happening.” assured the Ombudsman.

In addition, it asked the departmental authorities to strengthen the attention routes, especially those aimed at monitoring the identified cases and their evolution, to stop the violation of the rights of girls and boys and avoid fatal outcomes.

“We urge that all the measures adopted be carried out in a timely and comprehensive manner, so that they allow decentralizing the operation of public health surveillance and generating a rapprochement with the territorial entities that present serious health care figures in the country.”said Camargo Assis.

The Ombudsman explained that these measures aim to provide health care, based on knowledge of the reality of the communities: “The importance of public actions and policies lies in achieving the materialization of the results, measuring the impact and changing the situation of risk. This requires persistence and maintenance of the execution to achieve results that put an end to the deaths of girls and boys due to malnutrition”.

Regarding the arrival of the El Niño phenomenon, he requested preventive actions. “The alarms must be set off before the arrival of this climatic event, particularly in the Caribbean region. When there is a shortage of water, infant mortality rates can increase in the departments of the northern part of the country, especially in La Guajira,” said the Ombudsman.

Finally, he called on the National Government, in compliance with Law 2294, through which the National Development Plan was sanctioned, to implement actions that allow compliance with the transformative axis of the human right to food.

“It is imperative that we contribute to improving the conditions of food insecurity in the country. The actions to be carried out cannot be delayed in time, all boys and girls must have access to food”concluded the Ombudsman.

