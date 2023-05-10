142,000 employees newly opened housing provident fund accounts in Gansu Province- Local Information- Market Information Network

“Gansu Province Housing Provident Fund 2022 Annual Report” released——

142,000 newly opened housing provident fund accounts in Gansu Province

Recently, the Provincial Department of Housing and Construction, the Provincial Department of Finance, and the Lanzhou Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China jointly issued the “2022 Annual Report on Housing Provident Funds in Gansu Province”. The report shows that the number of housing provident fund deposit units and the number of employees in Gansu Province increased steadily last year, and the amount of personal housing loans issued in the province decreased year-on-year.

In terms of payment and deposit, in 2022, there will be 3,586 new account-opening units in the province, 142,000 new account-opening employees, 38,229 paid-in units, 2.0687 million paid-in employees, and a payment and deposit amount of 37.695 billion yuan. At the end of 2022, the total amount of deposits was 330.627 billion yuan, an increase of 12.87% over the end of the previous year; the balance of deposits was 139.902 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.65%.

Among the employees who contributed to the deposit, state agencies and institutions accounted for 54.74%, state-owned enterprises accounted for 29.47%, urban collective enterprises accounted for 0.78%, foreign-invested enterprises accounted for 0.69%, urban private enterprises and other urban enterprises accounted for 11.36%, private non-enterprise units and Social groups accounted for 0.44%, flexible employment accounted for 0.51%, and others accounted for 2.01%.

In terms of withdrawals, in 2022, 1,038,500 paid employees will withdraw housing provident funds, with a withdrawal amount of 24.232 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.56%. Of the withdrawn amount, 22.50% are for the purchase, construction, renovation, and overhaul of self-occupied houses, 48.65% for repayment of the principal and interest of house purchase loans, 2.94% for rental housing, and 20.64% for retirement and retirement withdrawals. Extraction accounted for 1.26%, outbound settlement accounted for 0.11%, and others accounted for 3.90%.

In terms of loans, in 2022, the province will issue 34,000 personal housing loans worth 13.573 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 32.44% and 31.88%.

