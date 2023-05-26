Home » 1,497 preventive service police officers return to their province of residence
1,497 preventive service police officers return to their province of residence

by admin
1,497 preventive service police officers return to their province of residence


Ecuador.- The National Police developed the ceremony “Return to Home Plan and Rotation Plan”. In this project, it has been considered 1,497 police officers After several years of serving in different units nationwide, they return to their province of residence.

The event was chaired by General Fausto Salinas, Police General Commander, General Manuel Íñiguez, Police General Commander and Colonel Joan Luna, National Deputy Director of Human Talent Administration.

In this protocol act, the Sbop. Police, Juan Cevallos, one of the beneficiaries, said: “Today I returned to my home and my commitment, and of all my colleagues, I remain firm in favor of citizen security.”

The 1,497 police officers belonging to the preventive axis at the national level, return to their homes.

For this, it has been considered: time of service outside the province of domicile, grade, merits, demerits, marital status, family responsibility, annual evaluation note, among other parameters.

This first phase began as an institutional objective and today is reflected in the transfer of police officers to the province of residence.

The second phase of Return Plan to your address will continue to be developed in the coming months and the same requirements detailed above will be considered, in addition to alerts and address updates. (YO)

