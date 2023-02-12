Today, for the first time in history, Colombia is different. In 2022, after the biggest social outbreak in recent decades, the progressive forces and social movements arrived at the Casa de Nariño with the greatest support that a presidential formula has ever had. Together, we achieved the first popular government as a response to the desire for transformation of millions of people who dream of overcoming the politics that always preferred economics over life.

The Historical Pact proposed to Colombia and to the political and social forces a great national agreement to change the history of the country. We proposed to ordinary people a way to channel the different forms of struggle into a democratic path to seize power. We managed to form a broad and diverse parliamentary bench and a government that today have the challenge of responding to the demands for change of those who support us and also of dialoguing with those who oppose the transformations; our challenge is to govern for the whole country.

Now is the time to materialize support and agreement in real transformations, as we did with the first tax reform that allowed those who have more to contribute proportionally to address inequality. In this sense, this will be a semester of great debates in faithful compliance with the mandate of the Constitution, the law and our campaign proposals.

We received the electoral mandate to advance the changes for which generations have fought. To be a World Power of Life, the National Development Plan proposes five axes: 1. Land use planning around water; 2. Human security and social justice; 3. Human right to food; 4. Productive transformation, internationalization and climate action; and 5. Regional convergence. Likewise, three transversal axes are proposed, the first, Total Peace as purpose; second, participation of differential actors; and third, macroeconomic stability, to guarantee resources, development and well-being for the country.

In terms of health, it seeks to guarantee access to this right throughout the territory and move towards a preventive model; in pensions, we aim for all the elderly to live a dignified old age and with guarantees; In terms of work, it is expected to provide more stable employment opportunities with social benefits, once and for all overcoming the roller coaster experienced by thousands of contractors; and to our youth, we will provide them with a free, quality public education.

No one said this was going to be easy. Today we are at the forefront to materialize these changes, always thinking about the well-being of the people and making Colombia a more just and egalitarian society. We have been making giant steps for six months after decades of governments that used institutions as petty cash for their favors, instead of using structures for the common good.

The transformations that will make Colombia a world power of life require everyone’s support. In this sense, the call for this February 14 is to mobilize, to do pedagogy and open spaces for debate on the proposals that led us to be the first majority; The call is an invitation to discuss the country model, not only from Congress or in the Casa de Nariño, but we seek to promote democratic dialogue among all sectors to build together a country that lives up to our dreams.

For this reason, I invite you, who are reading these lines, to discuss with your family, your friends, at work, in churches, in the neighborhoods, on the sidewalks, wherever you are and with whomever you want, with respect and arguments, the proposals for change that we make to the country. See you in the main squares.

For ideas and for life, let us defend the program of change.